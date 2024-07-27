What Is Chinese Hot Mustard And How Is It Different From Yellow?
Good old-fashioned yellow mustard is one of the most iconic condiments you can buy. Whether you're slapping it on a slice of sandwich bread or mixing it into a sauce with other ingredients, it always adds a tart bite. And while there are an array of other different mustard varieties you should get to know, the punchy Chinese hot mustard should be at the top of your list.
Chinese hot mustard, made from brown mustard seeds while yellow mustard is made from white seeds, comes both as a sauce and as a fine beige-colored powder. It is essentially an elevated version of yellow mustard in terms of spiciness and pungency that is common in Asian cuisine. Many refer to it as the type of condiment that will have your sinuses running, so it's not for the faint of heart. Chinese hot mustard can be found in typical grocery stores but is also really easy to make at home and can launch your dishes into another flavor dimension.
What ingredients are in Chinese hot mustard?
There are a few things that make Chinese hot mustard different from the yellow version, but the most fundamental is that they're made from different types of seeds. Chinese hot mustard is made from naturally stronger-tasting brown mustard seeds that are dehydrated and ground down into powder. You can serve Chinese hot mustard in its pure powder form or mix it with water to form a sauce.
Yellow and other varieties often also have added ingredients such as flour and flavoring agents, but Chinese hot mustard is mainly made by simply adding water. Different recipes suggest using ice-cold water while others suggest hot water. Regardless, water is the key to activating the enzymes inside the mustard seed that give it its heat.
Another regular addition to Chinese hot mustard includes rice vinegar for some tanginess, but beyond this, it is rare to see as many additives compared to yellow mustard sauces. Because of its simplicity, the taste of Chinese hot mustard is very straightforward as opposed to the yellow version which includes paprika and garlic powder. While these are great for a complex flavor, they make yellow mustard much milder and not as compatible with the dishes where Chinese hot mustard is a key component.
What to make with Chinese hot mustard
Given that Chinese hot mustard comes both as a sauce and as a powder, there are many ways to add it to your meal. In both forms, you can use this condiment as part of a spicy marinade for chicken or other meats. By letting your meat bathe in the mustard, it will absorb the heat and punchy taste so each bite is packed with flavor. You can also use Chinese hot mustard to marinate fish, combining it with some brown sugar to make a glazed sweet and spicy salmon.
In addition, this spicy ingredient can be used as a topping or dipping sauce and even paired with unlikely yet delicious combos. For example, try drizzling your Chinese hot mustard on watermelon, it's the wacky combo you never thought to try but you'll be glad you did. The crunchy sweetness of the fruit will perfectly complement the tangy heat for a savory treat. This trick also works with other flavors but Chinese hot mustard truly is the spicy go-to.