What Is Chinese Hot Mustard And How Is It Different From Yellow?

Good old-fashioned yellow mustard is one of the most iconic condiments you can buy. Whether you're slapping it on a slice of sandwich bread or mixing it into a sauce with other ingredients, it always adds a tart bite. And while there are an array of other different mustard varieties you should get to know, the punchy Chinese hot mustard should be at the top of your list.

Chinese hot mustard, made from brown mustard seeds while yellow mustard is made from white seeds, comes both as a sauce and as a fine beige-colored powder. It is essentially an elevated version of yellow mustard in terms of spiciness and pungency that is common in Asian cuisine. Many refer to it as the type of condiment that will have your sinuses running, so it's not for the faint of heart. Chinese hot mustard can be found in typical grocery stores but is also really easy to make at home and can launch your dishes into another flavor dimension.