Add Your Favorite Nut Butter To Salsa For A Beautifully Creamy Twist

If there's one issue with salsa, it's how watery it tends to be. An overly runny salsa does little texturally for the palate and doesn't have the richness that many dips boast. Unlike other sauces, salsa often lacks fat, which helps provide creaminess. While some dips and sauces use yogurt, avocado, heavy cream, or other high-fat ingredients to provide richness, salsa doesn't feature the same components. To solve this dilemma, try mixing salsa with an unexpected creamy ingredient: nut butter.

One of the most common nut butters on the market is peanut butter. Peanuts pair great with salsa and are already included in versions of recipes like salsa macha, especially in variations with a smoky chili base. When it comes to creamy vs. crunchy, a majority of people prefer creamy peanut butter. The rich mouthfeel and texture make this variety so sought after, and it's that same creamy component that can help upgrade salsa. Nut butter's high-fat content makes it so creamy, an element that most salsas lack. While creamy, nut butters are also mild enough to let the salsa's existing flavor shine.