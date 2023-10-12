The Mexican Salsa That Features An Unexpected Creamy Ingredient

Despite the limitations of many restaurants and taco carts, there are far more Mexican salsas than just green or red. While it isn't as well known outside of Mexico, salsa de cacahuate doesn't pack any less of a flavorful punch than its more common compadres. Not to be confused with salsa macha — a Mexican chile oil that features a hearty peanut flavor — salsa de cacahuate is a creamy salsa made from peanuts, garlic, onion, chile de árbol, a variety of optional seasonings, and sometimes tomato.

This salsa's creaminess truly does set it apart from most other salsas. Instead of going heavy on tomatoes or tomatillos for its base, salsa de cacahuate relies on a generous helping of toasted peanuts. This gives it a different kind of smoky flavor than other salsas and there is even a bit of a sweetness to it. Additional spices such as cinnamon and cloves can also be included, which go a long way toward setting this salsa apart from others. But, just like most traditional Mexican salsas, it can be pretty spicy. If you expect the creaminess to offset the chiles, you might be surprised by the level of heat that it can bring.