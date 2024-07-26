This Nutrition Fact Will Have You Appreciating Eggs Even More

There's so much to love about eggs that it's almost impossible to count the ways. At the top of our list of reasons why eggs are a must-have ingredient that should definitely be kept in your kitchen at all times is the fact that there's such a variety of different egg-centric dishes that you could make a new one every day for weeks and not double up on a recipe. Add in the fact that eggs pack a powerful nutritional punch, and seriously, what is there that's not to like? Eggs are often lauded for their high protein content and myriad of B vitamins, but they bring something else to the table, too: At least 5% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin D.

Vitamin D is important for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it's crucial for assisting your body in absorbing things like calcium and phosphorus. It's also been linked to maintaining the health of bones as well as immune system function, and studies also suggest that getting your daily dose of vitamin D can reduce your risk of heart disease and conditions like arthritis and diabetes. Get too little vitamin D and you're likely to suffer from fatigue, aches and pains, and even bone fractures. Although individual recommendations can vary, experts note that since many people don't get enough vitamin D through sources like sunlight and diet, it's often necessary to add supplements. Don't want to do that? Eggs can help.