This Nutrition Fact Will Have You Appreciating Eggs Even More
There's so much to love about eggs that it's almost impossible to count the ways. At the top of our list of reasons why eggs are a must-have ingredient that should definitely be kept in your kitchen at all times is the fact that there's such a variety of different egg-centric dishes that you could make a new one every day for weeks and not double up on a recipe. Add in the fact that eggs pack a powerful nutritional punch, and seriously, what is there that's not to like? Eggs are often lauded for their high protein content and myriad of B vitamins, but they bring something else to the table, too: At least 5% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin D.
Vitamin D is important for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it's crucial for assisting your body in absorbing things like calcium and phosphorus. It's also been linked to maintaining the health of bones as well as immune system function, and studies also suggest that getting your daily dose of vitamin D can reduce your risk of heart disease and conditions like arthritis and diabetes. Get too little vitamin D and you're likely to suffer from fatigue, aches and pains, and even bone fractures. Although individual recommendations can vary, experts note that since many people don't get enough vitamin D through sources like sunlight and diet, it's often necessary to add supplements. Don't want to do that? Eggs can help.
Precise amounts of vitamin D in eggs can vary
When it comes time to talk about vitamin D recommendations, it's tricky for a few reasons — starting with the fact that some people need to have more vitamin D in their diet because of their lifestyle and location. Since sunlight is an invaluable source of this crucial vitamin, not getting enough sun means that you'll need more dietary sources. And there are a lot of things that can impact this: If you're inside most of the day or even live in an area that has a lot of pollution, you're not going to be getting as much as someone who works outside in a pollution-free area. Different kinds of eggs have different amounts of vitamin D, too.
The nutritional content of eggs depends on factors like the diets of the chickens and even where they're raised, and a fascinating 2017 study published in the journal Food Chemistry (via ScienceDirect) found that when chickens were raised outside, their eggs were higher in vitamin D. That study called for more research into how nutritional content varied based on egg production methods, and a subsequent 2020 study published in Trends in Food Science & Technology (via ScienceDirect) found that eggs produced by pasture-raised chickens were as much as four times higher in vitamin D content. Feed was also a factor, as when they were fed enriched diets, they laid better eggs. That's food for thought when you're deciding which eggs to buy.
Eating more eggs could benefit a number of people
Eggs are widely available and easy to add to a meal plan, and it could be a huge deal: Estimates suggest that around 40% of people in both Europe and America have a vitamin D deficiency. Look at specific age groups in the U.S., and that skyrockets: About 70% of kids between the ages of six and 11 are considered vitamin D deficient. Given that this particular vitamin is crucial for healthy teeth and bone development, it's easy to see why it's important to get enough.
With that in mind, let's talk about some easy and creative ways to add eggs to meals more often. Hard-boiled is one of the healthiest ways to enjoy eggs, and if you stay away from these because they're hard to peel, here's some good news. If you've seen that baking soda hack for making hard-boiled eggs easier to peel, you should know that adding this ingredient (or vinegar) while you're cooking your eggs absolutely makes getting that shell off a breeze.
If the idea of making a classic eggs Benedict or perfectly poached eggs seems intimidating, don't worry. Here's an easy idea: Revisit a childhood classic you may not have enjoyed in a while with an egg salad sandwich. The best thing about this is how versatile it is: Serve up a sriracha avocado egg salad sandwich for some incredibly creamy spice or add some international flair by looking at the many ways egg salad is enjoyed around the world. No matter how you add eggs into your diet, just make sure not to skip out on the yolk — this is where the majority of that vitamin D resides.