Why It Always Pays To Make Your Own Mustard At Home

Condiment connoisseurs know that there are a number of mustard varieties that you should be familiar with, and if you like dishes with a spicy kick, there's almost bound to be a mustard for every occasion — or at least for many of them. From using spicy brown mustard to jazz up potato salads to Dijon on your favorite sandwich and any one of a number of German mustards for seriously improving on sausages and pretzels, there are plenty of reasons to keep multiple mustards on hand.

Now, we're going to give you a reason to have different varieties of mustard seeds in your pantry, and that's the simple fact that the less time that elapses between grinding mustard seeds and smearing it on your food, the more pungent and aromatic that mustard will be. That's true whether you're making yellow mustard for hot dog night or if you're whipping up a mustard dressing for a salad.

Mustard has been around for a long time. It was used as an ingredient in China at least 2,500 years ago, was familiar to ancient Egyptians and Sumerians, the ancient Greeks considered it medicinal, and it was the ancient Romans who first turned it into a condiment. That means we've had a lot of time to experiment with mustard and discover what it takes to make a truly delicious spread, and the good news is that it's knowledge that's easy to incorporate into your own cooking.