Is there ever a bad time for a donut? They're tasty whether you eat them with your morning coffee or for a late night dessert. With seemingly infinite combinations of fillings, toppings, and shapes, it's sometimes easier to order by saying "I want the purple frosted one." But be sure to remember the name Bismark.

The Bismark is one of the fanciest of the donut varieties, though it can be confused with other kinds such as Bavarian creams. Not limited to a single shape, it can be round or rectangular. The latter case translates into more dough, more filling, and more to snack on. It comes with a variety of filling and topping options, and can often resemble an éclair both in shape and flavor when filled with cream and topped with chocolate. The pastry tastes like a classic airy donut made with yeasted dough while the filling can be jelly- or cream-based. Given the delicious possibilities that come together in a single sweet package, it's no wonder that the Bismark has become a classic found in bakeries and donut shops all over the United States.