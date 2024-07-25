Your Air Fryer May Be The Easiest Way To Cook Up Luscious Lamb Chops

Air fryers are essentially small convection ovens that hit your food with rapidly circulating high heat. This design makes for a more evenly cooked piece of meat in a speedier fashion than other methods.

For lamb chops, the air frying process can take about seven to nine minutes or so depending on the size of your cuts, with a pause for a quick flip halfway through. You can be certain your lamb is finished by taking an internal temperature with a meat thermometer. Rare will clock in around 115 degrees, medium rare at 125 degrees, and medium at 130 degrees (all Fahrenheit). Allowing your lamb to rest for a few minutes will also help seal in its juices.

Preparing lamb chops for your air fryer doesn't deviate too far from your standard methods. If you're super sensitive to a gamy quality, some recipes recommend an overnight bath for your meat in milk, or to use a fragrant marinade that will help mitigate more pungent aromas. A marinade is also a great way to help promote tenderness in your lamb, and can be as simple as olive oil and lemon juice (along with your choice of herbs, aromatics, and spices). Some versions call for an overnight soak, while others suggest about an hour in a marinade will get the job done. If you choose to use one, you can also sidestep spraying your air fryer basket thanks to the oil already in the marinade.