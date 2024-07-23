Perk Up Your Tuna Salad With A Splash Of This Tangy Vinegar
A traditional tuna salad uses a can of your favorite tuna brand — drained of the water or oil it has been preserved in – some mayo, chopped celery, and red onion, along with some Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and salt and pepper for taste. However, if you want to add a pop of flavor to this economical and satisfying dish, you need to start reaching for the red wine vinegar.
Red wine vinegar is not complicated. It is made from red wine which gives it its bold, zingy, and fruity taste. When it comes to vinegar, those made with red wine are your friends, especially when you want to make a serious statement for your taste buds. It is anything but subtle; this acidic addition to a tuna salad will bring about a true balance with its sharp and tangy notes while, at the same time, it will cut through the richness of the mayo-based dressing.
Let your tuna salad set overnight
The difference between red wine vinegar and other vinegar is red wine vinegar is needed for dishes with big flavors. Where white wine vinegar is best reserved with more delicate, lighter recipes and ingredients, red wine can handle those foods that have strong tastes. That's why when you add it to a tuna salad, you don't have to worry about it being bland. It will also mellow out any strong taste or smell your red onions might add, ensuring they do not overpower all of the other elements in your salad.
To truly get the full extent of what this acid can do for your tuna salad, plan ahead and allow your tuna mixed with other ingredients to chill in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. This way, the tuna can soak in all of the wonderful notes the red vinegar adds. This simple step allows for all the flavors to come together, providing the eater with the opportunity to experience the red wine vinegar's sharpness in full force.
Make a modern tuna salad
How much red wine vinegar should you add to your tuna salad? Start with just a splash, and if you feel like it needs a little more brightening, add up to a ⅛ cup per can of tuna. Remember, you can always add more, so it is best to be conservative with your approach. Once you figure out the amount of red wine vinegar that works for your palate, consider getting creative with your tuna salad and making this classic your own.
Add chopped hard-boiled eggs for a savory element, or give it a Mediterranean vibe by adding some sliced kalamata olives and chopped mint. You don't have to reserve this vinegar for tuna salad; it is a perfect flavor amplifier if you are making sheet pan tuna melts for the family and will give it a punchy edge that pairs perfectly with the tartar sauce.