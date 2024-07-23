Perk Up Your Tuna Salad With A Splash Of This Tangy Vinegar

A traditional tuna salad uses a can of your favorite tuna brand — drained of the water or oil it has been preserved in – some mayo, chopped celery, and red onion, along with some Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and salt and pepper for taste. However, if you want to add a pop of flavor to this economical and satisfying dish, you need to start reaching for the red wine vinegar.

Red wine vinegar is not complicated. It is made from red wine which gives it its bold, zingy, and fruity taste. When it comes to vinegar, those made with red wine are your friends, especially when you want to make a serious statement for your taste buds. It is anything but subtle; this acidic addition to a tuna salad will bring about a true balance with its sharp and tangy notes while, at the same time, it will cut through the richness of the mayo-based dressing.