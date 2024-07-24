Give Guacamole A Tangy Twist With This Genuinely Unexpected Ingredient
You don't mess with a classic fresh guacamole. Those mashed avocados mixed with chopped cilantro, diced jalapenos and onions, a squeeze of lime juice, a hint of garlic, and seasoned with a little salt are perfection. But, if you are looking for a way to separate your guac from every other guac, there is an unexpected ingredient you should consider trying: pickle brine. Adding pickle brine to your guacamole might have people thinking you are pregnant and giving into those stereotypical cravings, but once they taste how this seasoned addition adds an extra punch to your dip, they'll might come to think of you as a culinary genius.
Pickle brine is acidic in nature. It is generally comprised of vinegar, sweetener, salt, and water at its most basic, but it can also be enhanced by herbs and seasonings or even a little heat if you are making a spicy southern pickle. Its mouth-puckering qualities make it a great substitute for lime juice, adding just enough sweet or tart to amplify the taste of your guacamole.
How much should you add?
If you want to add pickle brine to your guac, you might want to start small and work towards a bigger taste. One and a half tablespoons to 3 tablespoons is a good range; however, remember, you can always add more if your tastebuds aren't getting that sharp bite it provides. Once you have your guac mashed and made, you can dice up some dill pickles to garnish it and add a little crunchy texture to this dip. Set it out with your favorite tortilla chips and enjoy.
Dill pickle brine is going to work best, and while sweet pickle brine can also be used, a word of caution before filling up your measuring spoons with it. Guacamole is all about balance. It needs to be creamy, salty, spicy, and ever so slightly sweet. But because sweet pickle brine is quite sweet, it might be better to find a version of it with a little heat to balance out that sugary taste.
Try other brines
If you like the idea of the addition of pickling brine, but pickle brine itself is a bridge too far for guac purists, you could use the brine from a pickled jalapeno. This pickling solution will have a little heat that has mellowed, but it will still give you a little kick. Banana pepper brine will also give you that acidic, piquant flavor. But the great thing about guac and brine is you can experiment until you find the combination that your mouth enjoys.
Of course, nothing says guacamole can or should only be used as a dip. Pickle brine and chopped pickles are a great addition if you plan on using your guac on a sandwich or a guacamole burger, giving it both a creamy element and a little crunch. But don't forget your avocado toast. Pickle guacamole will give this favorite meal a whole new layer of taste and texture.