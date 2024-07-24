Give Guacamole A Tangy Twist With This Genuinely Unexpected Ingredient

You don't mess with a classic fresh guacamole. Those mashed avocados mixed with chopped cilantro, diced jalapenos and onions, a squeeze of lime juice, a hint of garlic, and seasoned with a little salt are perfection. But, if you are looking for a way to separate your guac from every other guac, there is an unexpected ingredient you should consider trying: pickle brine. Adding pickle brine to your guacamole might have people thinking you are pregnant and giving into those stereotypical cravings, but once they taste how this seasoned addition adds an extra punch to your dip, they'll might come to think of you as a culinary genius.

Pickle brine is acidic in nature. It is generally comprised of vinegar, sweetener, salt, and water at its most basic, but it can also be enhanced by herbs and seasonings or even a little heat if you are making a spicy southern pickle. Its mouth-puckering qualities make it a great substitute for lime juice, adding just enough sweet or tart to amplify the taste of your guacamole.