The Kitchen Tool Tyler Florence Thinks Everyone Should Splurge On

While $200 may seem like a lot of dough for a wooden, plastic, or glass board, a good one will protect something even more expensive: your countertops and any other surfaces you might use to show off your knife skills. If you've recently updated your kitchen, you know countertops can run anywhere from $10 to $70 per square foot, depending on your choice of material. So, spending a little to potentially save your kitchen surfaces from the blades of your knives and the pounding from your kitchen mallet seems like a good return on your investment.

If you are going to splurge on a two-foot cutting board, what type should you choose? Cutting boards can be made out of glass, plastic, and wood, and while this is a matter of personal preference, a wooden chopping board will be the most durable. If you make a cut that is too deep and you don't like the way the surface looks, you can always sand it. On the flip side, it can absorb odors easily, so you wouldn't want to slice up onions on the same wooden board you use for strawberries. That said, in the long run, you will ultimately save money with a wooden board, as plastic and glass boards generally need to be replaced more frequently.