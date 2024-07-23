The Best Bread To Use When Making A Classic Shrimp Po' Boy

Bread is the foundation of almost every sandwich. If you are eating pastrami on rye, you need to have rye bread. Or, if you want a classic grilled cheese sandwich, nothing says tradition like white bread. The same is true for a spicy po' boy shrimp sandwich. It needs a particular kind of bread to get the taste buds going, and according to Chef Michelle Wallace, founder of b'tween sandwich co., that bread is French bread that hails from New Orleans. Wallace exclusively told Daily Meal, "New Orleans French bread is the best! It has a crackly crust on the outside and a soft, pillowy interior. [It's] perfect for a fried shrimp po' boy."

New Orleans French bread is in a class all its own. Its appearance resembles the bread used for sub sandwiches, but this crusty bread with its crispy exterior is different. Its interior is light and tender, and when it is sliced open, it reveals a soft crumb that was born to absorb all the tastes a po' boy has to offer. This is its superpower.