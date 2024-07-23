Soy-Marinated Eggs Are The Umami-Packed Way To Upgrade Breakfast

There are no tricky moves to making soy-marinated eggs. In fact, the basic technique is summed up right in the name. All it takes is a tasty marinade and boiled eggs. For a more authentic ramen shop-style egg, soft boil the eggs so that the insides stay a little bit runny and jammy. David Chang of Momofuku, for instance, famously boils his eggs for 6 minutes and 50 seconds, so have a good egg timer on hand to catch the yolk before it sets. That's not to say that hard-boiled soy-marinated eggs are no good, however. If you prefer hard-boiled eggs to softer yolks, they'll taste great marinated, too, and might be a little more portable than their squishy, soft-boiled brethren if you plan to pack your breakfast to go.

The marinade for soy eggs is typically a mixture of sweetened soy sauce, sake, mirin, sugar, and vinegar, and some chefs like to add dried chilis, pepper flakes, or chili crunch for a little kick. It's all really up to you and how you like to start your day, be it spicy or simply kinda salty. Just make sure you craft enough marinade to cover the eggs completely so that they soak up the flavor on all sides. Once you have a marinade together, float the eggs in the container and close them up in the fridge overnight.