The Store-Bought Shortbread Cookie We'll Always Leave On The Shelves

Desserts can be crazy and over-the-top these days, from milkshakes piled high with cakes and cookies to s'mores sandwiches to liquid chocolate eaten directly off your hands. It's nice to go back to basics and enjoy a simple but well-made treat such as Scottish shortbread. Making it well on your own requires some decent technique though, so it's often better to buy your favorites at the store. Only, there are several store-bought shortbread cookies that aren't well-made.

In a taste test of 10 kinds of cookies, Daily Meal found that the worst store-bought shortbread cookie was Pepperidge Farm's Dublin Shortbread. This was a bit of a surprise considering the high quality of Pepperidge Farm's other cookies, especially its nearly 70-year-old fan favorite Milano cookies. However, the combination of strong caramel and toffee flavors, which aren't typical of shortbread, a texture that's not sandy enough, and a lack of moisture were too much to overcome.