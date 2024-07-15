Grilled Peaches And Ice Cream Are A Match Made In Cookout Heaven
When summertime rolls around, the only thing better than a fresh, juicy peach is one that has been grilled. When you grill a peach, its taste becomes even sweeter, as the sugars caramelize. It also develops a layer of smoky flavor, and its texture becomes soft, but not mushy. Once it's off the grill, topping it with a scoop of ice cream unites warm and cold sensations in your mouth in a most satisfying manner. Grilled peaches and homemade vanilla ice cream are truly the essence of cookout heaven.
Grilling this fruit is relatively easy. You want to start with firm or underripe peaches so they don't disintegrate into a gloppy mess under the heat of the open flame. Cut your peaches into halves, remove the pits, and brush the exposed flesh with a little olive oil so they don't get stuck to the grill. This will also help prevent the peach halves from drying out and losing all those sweet juices.
Sprinkle on a little sugar and herbs
There are a number of different elements you can add to your peaches to make them even more delicious. You can brush the divot where the pit once was with melted butter, to give your peach creamy taste and texture. Sprinkling your peaches with sugar or a combination of sugar and cinnamon adds even more sweetness. A little black pepper and brown sugar enhances the flavor in a totally different direction, while fresh herbs like basil, lemon thyme, or mint are fancy and refreshing. But really, the less fuss the better for this naturally sweet fruit. If you're going to add any sweeteners, herbs, or butter, do it halfway through the grilling process when the cut side is facing up.
You can use white or yellow peaches for this treat, but yellow peaches are a little heartier and stand up to this cooking technique better than white peaches. Be sure to put the cut side of the peach facing down once the grate is hot, so you get those iconic grill marks that add to both the taste and presentation. Cook them over medium heat for about three to five minutes per side.
Ice cream flavor selection
When you're ready to serve your peaches, top them with whatever flavor of ice cream you desire. Vanilla is tried and true, and so much fun to customize with, say, a drizzle of honey and a handful of crushed pistachios. But grilled peaches also taste great with a salted caramel ice cream and some crushed pretzels for an added textural contrast. This is just a starting point. When it comes to combining grilled peaches and ice cream, the sky is truly the limit.
Make a no-churn cookie butter ice cream, or try a scoop of balsamic vinegar gelato on top of your peach. Give either combo a sprinkle of crumbled Amaretti cookies to make it even more sophisticated. Consider trying pecan praline ice cream for a true Southern vibe, along with a dollop of whipped cream. Or you can add ginger ice cream, which will give your taste buds a warm sensation and highlight the sweetness of the peaches. Opting for mascarpone whipped with heavy cream brings an intriguingly savory note to this dessert. No matter what you go with, you're not likely to go wrong. Grilling peaches and adding ice cream is a superb way to take advantage of seasonal produce. Plus, if you like how the peaches come out, you can also try the same technique with nectarines or plums.