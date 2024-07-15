Grilled Peaches And Ice Cream Are A Match Made In Cookout Heaven

When summertime rolls around, the only thing better than a fresh, juicy peach is one that has been grilled. When you grill a peach, its taste becomes even sweeter, as the sugars caramelize. It also develops a layer of smoky flavor, and its texture becomes soft, but not mushy. Once it's off the grill, topping it with a scoop of ice cream unites warm and cold sensations in your mouth in a most satisfying manner. Grilled peaches and homemade vanilla ice cream are truly the essence of cookout heaven.

Grilling this fruit is relatively easy. You want to start with firm or underripe peaches so they don't disintegrate into a gloppy mess under the heat of the open flame. Cut your peaches into halves, remove the pits, and brush the exposed flesh with a little olive oil so they don't get stuck to the grill. This will also help prevent the peach halves from drying out and losing all those sweet juices.