These Canned Beans Are An Absolute Must-Buy At Aldi
While there are benefits to buying dried beans, including raw value and better control over their salt content, canned beans can't be beaten in terms of ease of use. You're likely familiar with popular canned-bean sellers Goya – especially after a politically motivated boycott in 2020 that resulted in increased sales – and Bush's. But some store-brand canned beans are simply better.
One of the best is Aldi's Dakota's Pride store brand, specifically the Dakota's Pride pinto beans. It flies under the radar because Aldi only commands about a 2% market share in the U.S. compared to giants like Walmart, which has an 18% share. But this is a good thing. It helps Dakota's Pride pinto beans have some of the best value you can find, with roughly six servings from each 30-ounce can for $1.75. For comparison, Goya's 29-ounce canned pinto beans cost $2.68 at Walmart. To get a similar value, you'd have to buy two 15.5-ounce cans of Walmart's "Great Value" store-brand pinto beans for a total of $1.72. But since Great Value's canned beans are ones to avoid, you should stick to Dakota's Pride.
The best recipes for Dakota's Pride canned pinto beans
If you do snag some cans, you have plenty of options on how to use the creamy-textured, subtly nutty, and earthy pinto beans. Because pinto beans originated in Mexico and Peru, they're used prolifically in South American cuisine. Pinto bean chili with pan-roasted spices is an easy one-pot way to employ them unless, of course, you fall on the "there are no beans in chili" spectrum. You can also add them to any burrito or use them in a taco casserole. With a few modifications, you could even serve Mexican pinto beans as a side or transform them into refried beans.
Pinto beans are also among vegetarians' and vegans' best friends. They give form to pinto bean veggie burgers, for instance, and are a bedrock for some regional styles of baked beans, including in Texas and the Carolinas. Pinto beans are also great substitutes for other common beans, including black and kidney beans. You could even use them instead of adzuki beans to make an earthier, more savory, and less sweet version of sweet red bean paste. Just make sure you label it properly to avoid confusing the sweet paste with refried beans.