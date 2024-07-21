These Canned Beans Are An Absolute Must-Buy At Aldi

While there are benefits to buying dried beans, including raw value and better control over their salt content, canned beans can't be beaten in terms of ease of use. You're likely familiar with popular canned-bean sellers Goya – especially after a politically motivated boycott in 2020 that resulted in increased sales – and Bush's. But some store-brand canned beans are simply better.

One of the best is Aldi's Dakota's Pride store brand, specifically the Dakota's Pride pinto beans. It flies under the radar because Aldi only commands about a 2% market share in the U.S. compared to giants like Walmart, which has an 18% share. But this is a good thing. It helps Dakota's Pride pinto beans have some of the best value you can find, with roughly six servings from each 30-ounce can for $1.75. For comparison, Goya's 29-ounce canned pinto beans cost $2.68 at Walmart. To get a similar value, you'd have to buy two 15.5-ounce cans of Walmart's "Great Value" store-brand pinto beans for a total of $1.72. But since Great Value's canned beans are ones to avoid, you should stick to Dakota's Pride.