Croissant Bark Is The Best Way To Use Day-Old Pastries

We've all been sent home with a paper bag of pastries from a brunch that inevitably end up sitting on the kitchen counter until they go stale. Pastries that aren't fresh off the shelves, even if we purposely buy them in bulk, can be easily cast aside once they're past their prime. But, hold onto those day-old croissants and breathe new life into them by making croissant bark.

Croissant bark is a brittle made by flattening and baking day-old (or fresh, this isn't a hard rule) croissants so they become flavorful crisps. After flattening the croissants with a rolling pin and coating them with a sugary syrup, you'll crisp up the flattened croissants in the oven and end up with crunchy delights. This delicious, waste-free hack was invented by a bakery in Seattle as a new, smart way to use up day-old croissants and other classic pastries — and now you can bring this hack to your kitchen. It's easily customizable to accommodate all your favorite croissant flavors, and they make a perfect on-the-go snack or specialty breakfast. So whether you work in a bakery or have leftovers at home, you'll want to give this bark a try before giving up on your still very usable food.