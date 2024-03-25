Cast Iron Skillets Aren't As Indestructible As You Think

A good cast iron skillet is one of the most versatile and handiest tools you can have in your kitchen. While this cookware can be a little intimidating to the inexperienced, once you know how to properly care for your cast iron, you'll probably never cook with anything else. But for those who think of cast iron as being damage-proof, think again. While it's true you could probably throw a cast iron skillet out the window of a high-speed vehicle to very little effect on the pan, there are other ways you can seriously mess them up.

It's worth investing in a high-quality skillet, but make sure you know how to use it properly: Cast iron needs to be handled with care even though, yes, you can almost always bring a rusty, beat-up skillet back from the "dead," some mishandling can cause irreparable damage to cast iron — and this usually comes in the form of what's known as thermal shock.