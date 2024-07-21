Canned Soup For Breakfast: Don't Knock It Till You Try It

Soup for breakfast may seem strange in the United States, but in many other countries, soup is either a key part of breakfast or the star itself. It's especially common in Asia, for instance, Japan, to include miso soup as a standard part of a breakfast spread.

Some of these foreign breakfast soups are available canned in the U.S. or have similar enough mimics that you get an idea of what breakfast is like elsewhere. Mexico's tripe-based menudo comes canned, for example, while canned lentil soups are similar to Turkey's red-lentil-based Ezogelin.

Canned soup for breakfast has several other benefits besides being delicious and well-cultured. It can't be overlooked how quick and easy it is to heat canned soup in the morning, plus brothier soups are easy to toss in a thermos and sip on if you need to hurry out the door. Soup is also light on the stomach but still filling, so you have plenty of energy without the sluggishness that comes from heavy breakfasts like pancakes. Or, if you're hungrier at breakfast than one tin of soup can quench, they're easy to pair with sides or to upgrade with extra ingredients.