Start Pickling Your Lettuce For A Sandwich Worth Singing About

Some combinations are classics for a reason. Take the BLT: It has everything that makes a perfect sandwich, from the crunchy saltiness of the bacon to the creaminess of the mayo and the juiciness of the tomato. What could upgrade this to the next level? Taking that lettuce and pickling it!

One of the best things about sandwiches is that they're infinitely customizable. That's true whether you're talking about breakfast sandwiches, a quick and easy lunch you can take on the go, or a sandwich that's worthy of the dinner table. Lettuce is the perfect way to add a satisfying crunch to countless sandwiches, and when you take the time to pickle the lettuce, you'll find it such an easy upgrade that brings a huge burst of flavor that you might find yourself keeping a jar or two in the fridge at all times.

One of the things we love about this idea is that it works with a variety of lettuces, including iceberg and romaine. Another thing we love? Shred your lettuce, and these delicate leaves will be quick-pickled and ready to eat in around 30 minutes. If you're looking for a last-minute upgrade to your favorite sandwich or sub, look no further than pickled lettuce.