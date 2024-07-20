Start Pickling Your Lettuce For A Sandwich Worth Singing About
Some combinations are classics for a reason. Take the BLT: It has everything that makes a perfect sandwich, from the crunchy saltiness of the bacon to the creaminess of the mayo and the juiciness of the tomato. What could upgrade this to the next level? Taking that lettuce and pickling it!
One of the best things about sandwiches is that they're infinitely customizable. That's true whether you're talking about breakfast sandwiches, a quick and easy lunch you can take on the go, or a sandwich that's worthy of the dinner table. Lettuce is the perfect way to add a satisfying crunch to countless sandwiches, and when you take the time to pickle the lettuce, you'll find it such an easy upgrade that brings a huge burst of flavor that you might find yourself keeping a jar or two in the fridge at all times.
One of the things we love about this idea is that it works with a variety of lettuces, including iceberg and romaine. Another thing we love? Shred your lettuce, and these delicate leaves will be quick-pickled and ready to eat in around 30 minutes. If you're looking for a last-minute upgrade to your favorite sandwich or sub, look no further than pickled lettuce.
Pickling lettuce is incredibly easy
Here's a fun fact: You can pickle just about any vegetable. If you've made a vinegar-based brine before, you'll know exactly what you need to mix, cook, and cool to pickle lettuce. And if you haven't: It's easy. Most pickle brines are made with a 2:1 ratio (give or take) of water and vinegar, which you'll then add seasonings and spices to. Boil, allow to cool completely, and then transfer to a jar with your veg — in this case, lettuce.
That's it! It's almost endlessly customizable, too. Romaine and iceberg lettuce work well pickled, as they're a little more firm and will stand up to the liquid. Romaine hearts — the center of the bunch — almost seem as though they were made for pickling. Cut the bottom off, slide them in the jar, and that's it. You can also experiment with other types, and when it comes to adding spices to the brine, there's plenty of room to get creative.
Add red pepper flakes or fresh, sliced chilis for some spice, stick with a traditional dill brine, or add some sweetness with sugar and honey. You can also swap out the vinegar, as apple cider or red wine vinegar will add a delicious depth of flavor you don't get with white. You can also amp up the umami of a brine with a simple sprinkle of MSG.
Sandwiches are just the start
Once you start pickling lettuce, it might turn into your go-to prep method every time you come home with fresh greens. It's a perfect addition to the BLT or your favorite deli sandwich, and it's also great on a chicken sandwich or a burger. But there are other delicious destinations for pickled lettuce, and you should know that it makes a great salad.
It's easy to get into a rut when it comes to serving sides of veg for dinner, especially in the summer. Pickled lettuce is a great cold side salad: Add slices of onions, cucumbers, and peppers, then serve on the side of any meal. Even alongside a sandwich — it's that good! It's also a brilliant way to upgrade tacos, whether they're beef, fish, chicken, or pulled pork, pickled lettuce brings the same kind of crunchy bite that makes coleslaw such a great taco topping.
Not only will pickled lettuce seriously upgrade your sandwich game, but it's also a great way to use up leftovers. Although you can definitely opt to make your own vinegar-based brine, you can also use some leftover pickle juice. Did you buy some lettuce for a salad or to use on burgers, then end up with some left over? Lettuce can go bad pretty quickly, but preserve it in a quick pickle, and it will last in the fridge for up to two weeks.