Sam's Club Just Made Its Hot Dog Combo Even Cheaper Than Costco's

Costco's hot dog combo deal has been around in its food courts since 1985, according to CNET. Since its release, the price has stayed at a steady $1.50, with no plans to change. In fact, Costco's founder once told its CEO how strongly he felt about keeping the price the same, demanding the chief executive "figure it out." The store's Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti even reportedly said the hot dog combo price would remain the same "forever." The company now has its own frankfurter manufacturing plant to keep prices consistent.

Sam's Club sells pizza, pretzels, frozen yogurt, salads, and more in its food court, according to the menu on its website. For the same price as Costco, Sam's Club has offered an identical deal of a hot dog and soda for just $1.50. Now, as a way to up the competition with its wholesale store rival, Sam's Club has lowered the price of its combo to even less than Costco's.