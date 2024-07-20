This Frozen Waffle Brand Is At The Top Of The List In Our Books

After you've brought your Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles home, you have to eat them right. First of all, popping frozen waffles in the toaster or toaster oven is the way to go — it gives the best fluffy-to-crunchy ratio, while the microwave will make your waffles soggy. Second, eating waffles the old fashioned way with butter and syrup is classic, but why stop there?

Customize your frozen waffle experience by adding spreads and other toppings. Nutella or other chocolate spreads are an easy way to add creaminess, and you can easily add more on top of the spread. Fresh fruit like bananas add to the nutritiousness of the power waffles and also add a fresh flavor that compliments the sweetness of the buttermilk and vanilla. You can also go the super sweet route and top your waffle with vanilla whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Waffles can also feature as a great addition to a larger meal. One of the things you maybe didn't know you could do with frozen waffles is to use them as the "bread" in your breakfast sandwiches. Cook up some bacon, scramble an egg or two, and grab a slice of cheese to sandwich between two Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles for a filling breakfast that perfectly balances sweet and savory. Your Power Waffles will make the perfect bun for any breakfast sandwich, especially if you try out different flavors.