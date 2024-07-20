This Frozen Waffle Brand Is At The Top Of The List In Our Books
Frozen waffles are a staple in so many childhood breakfast memories, but there are ways to keep them present in your adult life too! But, whether you're buying them for yourself for a quick brekky or to enjoy with your family, you'll want to buy the best ones. We made the ultimate ranking of frozen waffles, and our top contender is the Kodiak Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles.
The frozen waffles were selected from the freezer section of local grocery stores and ranked based on their taste, composition, as well as nutritional profiles. Nobody likes a dry or squishy waffle, regardless of its health benefits, and that's why many didn't make the cut — but Kodiak prevailed. The Kodiak Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffle toasted up nicely, had a great flavor profile, and is specifically made to add extra protein to your meal. This combination of factors gave these frozen waffles an edge over their competitors, making it our favorite waffle that should be your new favorite too.
The Kodiak Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffle
Staring at the shelves of the frozen aisle can be overwhelming with so many choices, but we can make it easy. The Kodiak Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffle has a classic waffle flavor with a sweet kick that elevates the taste without taking it too far into the dessert category. They are easy to toast up and have a soft inside with a good crunch to the outside, all without being overly dry. Additionally, these waffles pack a powerful protein punch — putting the "power" in Power Waffle — and include 12 grams of protein per two waffles. Kodiak is known for being a pre-workout staple given their products are filling and nutritious, and the Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles are a great example.
Kodiak also makes a variety of other power waffles including thick and fluffy blueberry, cinnamon, chocolate chip, and dark chocolate power waffles. The thick and fluffy waffles have a bit less protein and include fewer waffles per pack, but all these options are available in stores. The Buttermilk & Vanilla is our choice due to its flavor profile, but Kodiak's large selection of frozen waffles will let you find your own favorite. Not to mention they also have power flapjacks if you're more of a pancake than a waffle person.
Make the most of your Kodiak frozen waffles
After you've brought your Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles home, you have to eat them right. First of all, popping frozen waffles in the toaster or toaster oven is the way to go — it gives the best fluffy-to-crunchy ratio, while the microwave will make your waffles soggy. Second, eating waffles the old fashioned way with butter and syrup is classic, but why stop there?
Customize your frozen waffle experience by adding spreads and other toppings. Nutella or other chocolate spreads are an easy way to add creaminess, and you can easily add more on top of the spread. Fresh fruit like bananas add to the nutritiousness of the power waffles and also add a fresh flavor that compliments the sweetness of the buttermilk and vanilla. You can also go the super sweet route and top your waffle with vanilla whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
Waffles can also feature as a great addition to a larger meal. One of the things you maybe didn't know you could do with frozen waffles is to use them as the "bread" in your breakfast sandwiches. Cook up some bacon, scramble an egg or two, and grab a slice of cheese to sandwich between two Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles for a filling breakfast that perfectly balances sweet and savory. Your Power Waffles will make the perfect bun for any breakfast sandwich, especially if you try out different flavors.