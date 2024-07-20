Make A Savory Dutch Baby For Your Next Party Appetizer And Thanks Us Later

Pancakes are good, but a Dutch baby is amazing. This favorite incorporates all the amazing qualities of a pancake and a popover in one bite. Baked in an oven in a skillet, a Dutch baby uses nothing more than flour, eggs, a little sugar, and milk to create the batter, along with some butter to grease the pan and impart its creamy goodness to the puffy, cakey end-product. Slice into pizza-like servings. Top it with a dusting of confectioner's sugar, a little bit of fresh fruit to create a triple-berry Dutch baby, or some syrup and you have a meal that leaves everyone satiated.

But a Dutch baby doesn't always have to be sweet. A savory version of this dish is not only delicious, it is perfect for serving as an appetizer at your next soiree. Sans the sugar, a savory Dutch baby uses the same ingredients a normal Dutch baby uses in addition to some salty, meaty favorites that will make your mouth salivate. Herbs, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and prosciutto, sharp-flavored cheeses, and ground sausage all take center stage with this different take on this German specialty.