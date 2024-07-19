The Wild Etymology Behind The Humble Cannellini Bean

All beans are native to the Americas, which is why indigenous Americans often referred to them as one of the "three sisters" of plants along with squash and corn. Cannellini beans specifically originally came from Peru before spreading to the rest of South America. Their modern name, though, came from Europeans, who first encountered them in large amounts in the late 19th century, when millions of Italians emigrated to nearby Argentina, where the beans had spread. These immigrants looked at the beans and decided they looked like the candy they were already calling "cannellini." They began calling them "cannellini beans," and the name stuck.

But how do we get from that endpoint — Italians in Argentina saying a bean looked like a candy — back to an ancient Mesopotamian empire? Well, first we have to go to Southeast Asia and back, for one of the most well-known spices in the world: cinnamon. Cinnamon is native to Southeast Asia, so when Italians encountered the spice for the first time, they didn't quite know what to make of it. They started calling it "cannella" because of its distinctive tube shape before being ground. They then used it to flavor a type of oblong candy they called "cannellini." But where did "cannella" come from?