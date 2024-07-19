That Boxed Muffin Mix Can Also Be Used For A Delicious Breakfast Bread

Sometimes you just really want to start the day off with something sweet. Muffins get all the morning glory, but there's a lot to be said about a good breakfast bread. A banana bread or tasty zucchini loaf is sharable with a whole family or group of brunchers, and they're perfect as small gifts. Those sweet loaves have a secret, too — they're really just giant muffins in disguise. Muffin batter and breakfast bread batter are so similar, in fact, that you can use a box of store-bought muffin mix to make a delicious breakfast bread and nobody will be the wiser.

Let's face it, baking from scratch is great but store-bought mixes really come in handy. You can have a sweet treat on the table in less than half an hour, and all you need to measure is water, oil, and eggs. If your pantry is full of muffin mix but you're feeling more like a breakfast bread, don't stress. Most mixes already have directions for both muffins and loaves printed right on the box, but if not, all you have to do is use the right-sized loaf pan and turn the oven down a notch.