This Is What Makes The Tea At McAlister's Deli So Good

The ingredients of McAlister's Deli's tea are no secret, or uncommon to anyone who brews their own sweet tea: water, black tea, sugar, lemon, and ice. Yet there's something distinctly different about its tea. Courtney Bufford explained, "We actually have a proprietary blend. It is rainforest alliance certified, which makes sure that we are growing our tea in the most sustainable way," adding the company strives at "being responsible and sustainable with the large amount of tea that we sell."

McAlister's Deli's recipe is followed to a "tea" at each location. It starts with pouring hot, double-filtered water over premium Orange Pekoe Black Tea leaves, then allowing it to steep. The higher temperature of the tea creates a strong, rich concentrated taste. Afterwards, pure cane sugar is whisked in. The process takes about ten minutes, and a batch lasts about 4 hours or less, before being made fresh again. Each location brews anywhere from 8 to 10 urns of tea every day. Old and new tea mixes are never placed within the same urn.

When a tea is ordered, an employee pours it over a cup loaded with crystal clear ice. As the warm tea hits the cold ice, it melts many of the cubes, which creates the standard consistency for fresh tea that McAlister's Deli prides itself on. A wedge of lemon is an optional add-on, and then the provided red straw acts almost like a cherry on top.