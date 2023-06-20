You Can Score 3 Free Slurpees For 7-Eleven's Birthday This Year

While the loyalty club will get you extra perks, non-members can get their free Slurpees on July 8 by ordering 7-Eleven through the chain's 7Now delivery program. All you need to do is order your items and then add your small Slurpee drink to the cart for the deal to apply. If you don't add the drink to the cart, it won't be included, so just be sure to order the Slurpee like you normally would to get it for free.

You can also simply walk, run, or drive to your local 7-Eleven store on July 11 and order a Slurpee to get it for free. Of course, it's important to note that the deal ends on July 11, so this gives you a limited window of time to take advantage of getting a free Slurpee.

If giving out free small Slurpees wasn't enough, the Slurpee cups recently got a major makeover. The cup features a brand-new Slurpee logo amid a background of vibrant neon colors, designed to both reflect the wild and colorful nature of the Slurpee drink itself and ring in 7-Eleven's 96 years. If you need something to go alongside your one (or two or three) free Slurpees, you can try some of 7-Eleven's new summertime wings.