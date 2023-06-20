You Can Score 3 Free Slurpees For 7-Eleven's Birthday This Year
Thanks to the popularity of the Slurpee, the frozen slush drink that is 7-Eleven's trademark beverage, the convenience store brand has announced that guests have a chance to win three small Slurpee drinks as part of the chain's 96-year birthday celebration. Starting July 1, customers who are part of either the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can snag an extra free small Slurpee drink of their choice from July 1 to July 10. Additionally, those same loyalty members can get access to exclusive deals like $1 hot dogs, pizzas, and "stuffed cupcakes."
If you're kicking yourself for not being a part of 7-Eleven's loyalty program, there's no need to worry. That's only one of three ways that you can get access to a free Slurpee. Loyalty members just get a little taste of the party early. You can also bring the chill(ed) party to you through the brand's proprietary delivery system or make your way to a 7-Eleven on July 11 (the chain's birthday) for your free icy beverage.
Snag free Slurpees via delivery or at your local 7-Eleven
While the loyalty club will get you extra perks, non-members can get their free Slurpees on July 8 by ordering 7-Eleven through the chain's 7Now delivery program. All you need to do is order your items and then add your small Slurpee drink to the cart for the deal to apply. If you don't add the drink to the cart, it won't be included, so just be sure to order the Slurpee like you normally would to get it for free.
You can also simply walk, run, or drive to your local 7-Eleven store on July 11 and order a Slurpee to get it for free. Of course, it's important to note that the deal ends on July 11, so this gives you a limited window of time to take advantage of getting a free Slurpee.
If giving out free small Slurpees wasn't enough, the Slurpee cups recently got a major makeover. The cup features a brand-new Slurpee logo amid a background of vibrant neon colors, designed to both reflect the wild and colorful nature of the Slurpee drink itself and ring in 7-Eleven's 96 years. If you need something to go alongside your one (or two or three) free Slurpees, you can try some of 7-Eleven's new summertime wings.