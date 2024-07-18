An Air Fryer Is Your Secret Weapon For The Best Toasted Sandwiches

The beauty of an air fryer is its nearly instant heat that makes things crispy in just a couple of minutes. You can use this to your advantage to elevate any sandwich just by placing it in the fryer all at once, but it's a good idea to break it down into a few steps, especially if you have multiple components that will make the sandwich pretty thick. If you're making a really good Cuban sandwich, for instance, toast the bread for a minute or so first, then layer the ham and pork and flash it in the fryer again, then layer on the Swiss cheese and cook it until it starts to bubble. This would also be a good technique for anything with thick bread, like a Caprese grilled cheese sandwich on a baguette or an Italian sandwich on a ciabatta roll. Toasting the inside of the bread also keeps the inside of the sandwich from getting too soggy.

With that said, if you're only making a sandwich with one or two ingredients, like a toasted cheese or tomato and cheese, you can definitely get away with cooking everything all at once in the air fryer. Just assemble the sandwich like you normally would, butter the outside of the bread, and toast it for two to five minutes between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit until it starts to look golden brown and the cheese is melting.