The Toast Hack For A Premium Sandwich-Eating Experience

Consider this unspoken culinary truth: No one likes a soggy sandwich. Whether a towering masterpiece from a gourmet deli or a humble PB&J packed for a picnic, a saturated sandwich can quickly turn a delicious meal into a disappointing experience. It's a textural nightmare in which once-crisp bread succumbs to sogginess, fillings lose their appeal, and flavors meld into an indistinct mush.

But there's a little-known hack that pros employ to keep their sandwiches fresh and moisture-free: Toast one side of the bread. "I like to toast my bread on one side and then build my sandwich with the toasted side on the inside," Thai Dang, chef-owner of HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen in Chicago, tells Time Out. "This prevents the sandwich from getting soggy, but it also prevents the roof and bottom of your mouth from getting scratched up due to the crusty toasted side."

Martha Stewart also endorses the lopsided toasting method. Crisping the inside of the sandwich helps maintain the bread's foundational integrity, a post on her website explains, in an effort to support moist ingredients such as tomato, sauces, or condiments.