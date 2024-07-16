The Discontinued Little Debbie Snack We'll Probably Never See Again

Little Debbie is an iconic snack brand known for offering a wide range of sweets, including cakes, cookies, muffins, and so much more. The brand's brownies, which featured a dense, fudge base and English walnuts, were once among the most beloved offerings from Little Debbie. However, as indicated on Reddit, this tasty treat is no longer available. When the original poster of the thread asked, "Why is it so hard to find the brownies with the nuts on them?" they were informed that the treat had likely been discontinued. The news caused some commenters to ponder why the walnut brownies are no longer being sold while the brand's Cosmic Brownies remain.

It's not entirely clear when the snack was discontinued, but a Change.org petition created in 2022 claimed that Little Debbie brownies were discontinued "recently." The petition also encouraged fans of fudgy treats to contact McKee Foods (which owns the Little Debbie brand) to voice their displeasure about the product discontinuation. When it comes to which Little Debbie snack has been around the longest, the brand's walnut-flecked brownies unfortunately fall short of the title.