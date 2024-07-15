Give Store-Bought Pesto A Major Flavor Boost With One Canned Ingredient

The type of sardine you pick will impact your pesto dish, so it's best to experiment until you figure out what you like best. Learning how to choose the best sardines is a great starting point. It's also helpful to know that these fish come in a few iterations. You can find them packed in oil or water; either works for your store-bought pesto, but be aware that the former will bring a little extra fat and richness to the sauce. You can also buy pre-seasoned sardines, which boast olives, garlic, and bell peppers for extra flavor, or even swim in tomato juice. Sardines are cooked, and sometimes smoked prior to their packaging, so in comparison to other tinned fish, you might find them a bit less pungent. That tinge of smokiness is a big plus for many.

Because they're quite tender out of the tin, you can simply mash sardines into your sauce with a spoon or the tines of a fork until you reach a consistency you like (this can be rustic and a little chunky, or a bit more smooth with some extra mixing). Once your can has been opened, you can stash any leftover sardines in an airtight container in the fridge for 3 or 4 days.