Breakfast Walking Tacos Are A Clever Way To Feed A Hungry Crowd
Breakfast is one meal of the day many of us eat in a hurry. Whether you're running late for work or have important errands to run, eating a proper meal first thing in the morning is crucial. While there are several easy and delicious breakfast recipes you can make in the comfort of your own home, creating morning meals you and your family can take on the road requires more innovative thinking.
For the majority, walking tacos are considered to be a tasty and convenient carnival or street food option. Snack size bags of tortilla chips or flavorful varieties like Doritos and Fritos are topped with seasoned ground beef, cheese, and a colorful range of toppings. These conveniently layered chip bags are served with forks and easily consumed on the go. If you've been on the hunt for an all encompassing breakfast option that can be assembled in a flash, walking breakfast tacos might be your new go-to meal.
Especially when you're preparing breakfast for more than one person, you need a meal option that comes with several variations. The best part about breakfast walking tacos is that you can serve them buffet style with all your favorite breakfast fixings as optional add-ins. Whether you're serving this convenient snack to a cabin full of friends or hungry family members, with the right amount of eggs, meat, and specialized toppings, individual chip bags can be made into a perfectly customizable morning meal.
How to adequately prepare and serve breakfast walking tacos
Before you transform standard walking tacos into crowd-pleasing morning fare, there are some important factors to consider. For starters, when creating a satisfying snack-based breakfast, choose a mildly-seasoned chip variety for the base of your meal. Instead of using flavor-loaded Doritos, lightly salted tortilla chips or Fritos work best to accommodate the mild flavors associated with your favorite breakfast toppings.
To streamline assembly, first prepare colder toppings and separate into small bowls. Then you can prepare warmer toppings all at once. Prepare this breakfast alternative Frito pie-style by cooking your savory chili topping a day or two in advance or use a canned variety that can be heated in just a few minutes before breakfast-time. You can also offer your guests a combination of seasoned ground beef, crumbled sausage or chopped cooked bacon for additional breakfast accompaniments. To keep breakfast meats warm before serving, utilize your oven on the lowest setting. Alternatively, make walking tacos meat-free by sautéing a variety of sweet potatoes, onions, and peppers for a hash-style base. When you're ready to make the best scrambled eggs, first ensure your guests have crushed their chips and filled their respective bags accordingly. This way, eggs can be served nice and hot. Once you and your guests have added your central ingredients of choice, you're ready to get creative with a wide variety of flavorful toppings.
More innovative ways to make breakfast walking tacos
The fun part about making breakfast walking tacos is that you can include a wide range of extra ingredients. Allow family or friends to customize this convenient meal with various condiments such as sour cream, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, and fresh homemade salsa. To make this breakfast even more versatile, provide the option to build morning tacos chip-free. While you can still give guests the option to use bags of tortilla chips or Fritos, you can also roll down paper bags to make separate, chip-free breakfast containers. For an even easier substitute, purchase a stack of paper food trays. Guests who want to leave out the chips can now build alternative breakfast walking tacos without a fuss.
For hearty chip-free tacos, provide more savory food options for guests to add to the base of this versatile dish. Diner-style crispy hash browns or roasted breakfast potatoes are decent alternatives to crushed chips. Torn biscuits or cubes of toast are also satisfying options. Whichever way you decide to serve this creative meal, don't forget the extra napkins. Whether you plan on eating a walking taco straight from your favorite bag of chips or a paper food container, you get to experience the convenience of an easily-disposable mess-free meal. When you need a crowd-pleasing morning snack that can be made in more ways than one, breakfast walking tacos are a tasty, unconventional solution.