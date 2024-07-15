Move Over Chicken Salad. This Summer, It's All About Crab
Creamy and classic, a good old-fashioned chicken salad is a timeless amalgamation of protein and greens, held together by a decadent, fatty binder. Delicious as it is, there's an oceanic iteration of a chicken salad that may be better suited for long, hot summer days: crab salad.
While potato or pasta salads are tasty alternatives, nothing is quite as refreshing and beachy as a crab salad, whose every bite transports you to a breezy coastline from the comfort of your own kitchen. Crab's zippy and delicate flavor lands light on the tastebuds, making it an uplifting and refreshing dish that's satiating without weighing you down. As fun as the summer season can be, that scorching heat and persistent sunshine can wear you out, which means proper fuel (and sunscreen) is crucial for keeping the good times rolling. Luckily, crab is a nutrient-dense food filled with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and dozens of essential vitamins and minerals that will restore your vitality before, during, and after a poolside party.
Although crab has a distinctly buttery and slightly sweet taste, it pairs well with a variety of other summer provisions, ensuring that your options for jazzing up a crab salad aren't limited. Refreshing, versatile, and quintessentially summer — what's not to love?
Considering different types of crab
Not only is crab salad a delicious summer dish, but there are also different species with unique flavor profiles to button it up with. Consider different varieties before making your crab salad to ensure you achieve a dish that perfectly suits your tastes.
One of the largest crab species is the aptly named king crab. These colossal crustaceans can grow up to 25 pounds, but their legs are the only edible portion of their body. King crabs flaunt a mild-tasting profile with whispers of sweetness akin to the flavor of lobster — perfect for foodies who crave mellow shellfish flavors in their crab salad. Dungeness crab is a widely available variety that's accessible to purchase, and their legs, claws, and body are edible, making them a more abundant option than the former. These crabs boast a sweet, rich, nutty flavor tapestry ideal for salads with a bold, intriguing taste.
Snow crabs, whose legs and claws are edible, have a sweet yet uniquely briny taste, and are one of the easiest species to hand-crack, making them perfect for foodies new to handling shellfish. Their distinct flavor profile is perfect for crab salads in need of a zippy, salty kick. Blue crab is known for its succulent meat and pointedly rich, nutty flavor that brings a delicate, flavorful edge to your salad. These indigo-colored shellfish are almost entirely edible, with their legs, claws, body, and shell available to consume.
Jazzing up crab salad
Although you can use some of the traditional ingredients found in a chicken salad, its crabby counterpart isn't your ordinary mayo-based medley. Complete a summery crustacean salad by introducing provisions specifically tailored to enhance and complement the delicate taste of crab.
When adding garden-fresh veggies to your crab salad, look toward summer-centric seasonal produce. Curb mayo in exchange for smashed avocado and thread the medley with thirst-quenching cucumbers and juicy tomatoes before ditching the forks and serving it on a boat of lettuce greens for an earthy crunch. For something equal parts delicious and eccentric, prepare a seared watermelon crab salad that embodies the spirit of the summer's most prototypical fruit.
For something ultra zippy and bright, create a citrus-infused crab salad by adding segments of orange or grapefruit, along with a dollop of citrus-kissed mayonnaise. Top it with fresh herbs like cilantro or basil to give those summer flavors a burst of aromatic freshness. Alternatively, a touch of heat from sliced jalapeños or a dash of chili flakes can give your crab salad a fiery kick that contrasts the delicate taste of the crab.
Next time you're craving a chicken salad this summer, consider grabbing crab instead. Trust us, your tastebuds and party guests will thank you.