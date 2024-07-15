Move Over Chicken Salad. This Summer, It's All About Crab

Creamy and classic, a good old-fashioned chicken salad is a timeless amalgamation of protein and greens, held together by a decadent, fatty binder. Delicious as it is, there's an oceanic iteration of a chicken salad that may be better suited for long, hot summer days: crab salad.

While potato or pasta salads are tasty alternatives, nothing is quite as refreshing and beachy as a crab salad, whose every bite transports you to a breezy coastline from the comfort of your own kitchen. Crab's zippy and delicate flavor lands light on the tastebuds, making it an uplifting and refreshing dish that's satiating without weighing you down. As fun as the summer season can be, that scorching heat and persistent sunshine can wear you out, which means proper fuel (and sunscreen) is crucial for keeping the good times rolling. Luckily, crab is a nutrient-dense food filled with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and dozens of essential vitamins and minerals that will restore your vitality before, during, and after a poolside party.

Although crab has a distinctly buttery and slightly sweet taste, it pairs well with a variety of other summer provisions, ensuring that your options for jazzing up a crab salad aren't limited. Refreshing, versatile, and quintessentially summer — what's not to love?