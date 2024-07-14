A Sommelier Explains Why You Should Opt For Natural Wine Over Regular

The idea of natural wine might seem like a trendy new thing, but it's actually the opposite. Natural wine is making wine with hand-picked grapes, and without the use of the additives that many commercial wineries rely on, so technically speaking, it's the sort of wine-making that's been around for thousands of years. While plenty of things have improved over time, what about wines? Daily Meal reached out to Doreen Winkler, sommelier and founder of New York-based Orange Glou, to get her thoughts on if and why you should opt for natural wine the next time you pick up a bottle.

Winkler says that there's no question for her: "After taking the time to learn and understand natural wine, I cannot recommend anything else," she told us. Natural wine is just that—a natural product with nothing (or little sulfite added for stability) and nothing taken out—so I definitely think it's better quality."

What makes a natural wine is still being determined. It was only in 2023 that France's Institut National de l'Origine et de la Qualité approved its official guidelines for what makes a natural wine. As of this writing, there's still no legal definition in the U.S. It's generally agreed that natural wines are made with a hands-off approach, and for Winkler, that results in a line of wines that she says she recommends over standard wines every time.