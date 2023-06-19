Here's What It Means When A Wine Is Fortified

Fortified wines have gotten a bad rap in certain circles. "People associate fortified wines with cheap quality and sort of lesser-made products," as bar manager Lee Carrell told Eater. But this presumptuous perspective rather misses the point.

You aren't supposed to approach fortified wines in the same manner you do regular wines. They are so wholly distinct that they must be viewed as unique products with special characteristics and capabilities, and they are suited to different applications and occasions. Fortunately, it seems the public perspective has started to shift in a more positive direction over recent years, as makers of fortified wines have worked to raise awareness of their products' true nature. Yet, the problem remains that many people aren't even certain what fortified wine is.

In simple terms, fortified wine is a blend of wine and spirits. Wine is made from the juice of fermented fruits, most commonly grapes, while spirits (also called liquors) are made by fermenting material such as grains and distilling the results. Distillation entails heating an alcoholic mixture until all the alcohol evaporates, then capturing that vaporized alcohol and condensing it in isolated form, making spirits far more concentrated than wine in terms of alcohol by volume — A.B.V. While there's a whole world of fortified wine varieties, they're all based on the same concept: strengthening wine through the alcoholic power of distilled spirits.