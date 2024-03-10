What Is Red Eye Coffee And How Does It Taste?

Do you know those days when you're simply too tired to head to work or hit the gym? You grab one coffee and then another, but your eyes are still heavy. One solution is the so-called red eye coffee, which will give you that extra caffeine kick to start your day on a high note. It's strong enough to wake you up but has a smooth taste that will delight your taste buds.

This beverage consists of regular drip coffee topped with an espresso shot and boasts around 160 milligrams of pure caffeine per cup. By comparison, standard brewed coffee has 96 milligrams. "Red eye coffee is for when you're writing a paper at 12 AM that's due in 8 hours, and you've been up for the last 36," says a Reddit user.

You may have already tried this drink — but under a different name. For example, Alaskans refer to it as a "sludge cup," but if you travel to the West Coast, you'll find it listed on menus as a "shot in the dark." As far as flavor goes, the red eye has a bold, rich aroma with bitter notes. However, its taste may vary depending on the roast level and other ingredients you add to the mix.