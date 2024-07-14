The Reason So Many Irish Pubs Are Named After People

Though a gathering place for drinking is something common across the globe, the variety you find in Irish pub culture is probably unlike that in any other locale, even Irish pubs abroad. There may be a lot of great Irish pubs in America, and you can even rent an inflatable Irish pub for your next gathering, but it's not a patch on the real thing. But while there are a lot of aspects of being in an Irish pub that make it stand out, there's one you might never have considered before: Why are so many Irish pubs named after people?

Flanagan's, O'Neill's, O'Brien's, McFadden's — it's often harder to find an Irish pub that doesn't have someone's name associated with it than one that does even today, as more than half of Irish pubs in the U.S. involve either a first or a last name. It turns out there's a reason for that beyond it simply being A Thing People Do: It actually comes from late 19th century legislation associated with the rule of the English over Ireland.