Kick Crustaceans To The Curb And Try Hearts Of Palm 'Lobster' Rolls
Seriously, who doesn't love a lobster roll? One bite of these delicious delicacies is enough to transport you to the coast of Maine — figuratively, of course — while you savor each and every bite. There's the fresh spices and seasonings, and the hunks of fresh lobster that make the perfect combination. It's best when it's the kind that you can only really get if you're fortunate enough to live along the coast, so it's no wonder that there are a number of places carving up lobster rolls that are worth taking a trip to Maine for.
But what if you're nowhere near the ocean and aren't going to be taking a vacation any time soon? Cooking lobster yourself can be intimidating, and it's the sad truth that the lobsters you get at your grocery store aren't as fresh as you might hope. That's all a bummer, but there's great news: You can make a delicious version of a lobster roll that has all the texture and bite you're looking for, with no vacation time needed.
It's easy: Reach for your favorite Fenway Park lobster roll recipe, and replace the lobster with hearts of palm. Although it might seem like a rather unlikely substitution, hearts of palm have long been used as a substitution for other shellfish, including crab. Even better? It's entirely possible to make these imitation lobster rolls vegetarian or vegan, which makes them a brilliant option if you're trying to add more meat-free meals to your list of favorites.
Using hearts of palm for lobster rolls is incredibly easy
An invaluable kitchen skill is the ability to swap one ingredient for another. While there are a ton of tried-and-true ingredient swaps that have stood the test of time and are proven to work really well, others can be more difficult. One of the biggest concerns is texture, and here's one reason why hearts of palm really shine in a lobster roll: When drained and rinsed, hearts of palm have a texture that's not too far removed from lobster. They also have a very mild flavor, which means that you're not going to end up with an imitation lobster roll that has obvious and out-of-place flavors.
With that in mind, there are a few tricks to getting these pseudo-lobster rolls as close as possible to the real thing, and that includes adding flavors of the ocean that might not be in your typical lobster roll recipe. What do we mean by that? Kelp flakes or granules, seaweeds, and seafood seasoning will all elevate this idea from an acceptable substitute to, "What do you mean, it's not lobster?"
You might also consider adding some other non-traditional ingredients. Capers will bring an added saltiness, and a dash of celery salt goes a long way in adding a salty earthiness. Mix and serve on a toasted roll, and if you happen to make some extra, it'll keep in the fridge for a few days — and it definitely won't go to waste!
Hearts of palm rolls come with some serious nutritional benefits
What, you might wonder, are hearts of palm? They're the center of a plant called the cabbage palm tree, they're available in cans or jars, and they're gaining popularity as a meat substitute because of their firm texture and neutral flavor. They're also good for you: They're low in fat, and high in essential minerals like copper, zinc, phosphorus, and potassium.
Studies have shown that they're also high in antioxidants, which in turn have been found to have cancer- and disease-fighting properties. They're vegetarian, vegan, and keto-friendly, and the minerals they contain are essential for maintaining nerve cells and a healthy immune system, as well as being linked to the regulation of cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
But hearts of palm aren't alone in making this substitution a win. If you opt to use kelp and seaweeds for that lobster roll flavor, you should know you're making an important addition to your diet. Kelp, seaweeds, and sea algae are not only rich in vitamins and minerals, but they're a valuable source of iodine. (That helps keep your thyroid healthy.) Studies have also linked it to aiding in the prevention of chronic diseases — including cardiovascular disease. It's a total win ... and it's delicious!