Kick Crustaceans To The Curb And Try Hearts Of Palm 'Lobster' Rolls

Seriously, who doesn't love a lobster roll? One bite of these delicious delicacies is enough to transport you to the coast of Maine — figuratively, of course — while you savor each and every bite. There's the fresh spices and seasonings, and the hunks of fresh lobster that make the perfect combination. It's best when it's the kind that you can only really get if you're fortunate enough to live along the coast, so it's no wonder that there are a number of places carving up lobster rolls that are worth taking a trip to Maine for.

But what if you're nowhere near the ocean and aren't going to be taking a vacation any time soon? Cooking lobster yourself can be intimidating, and it's the sad truth that the lobsters you get at your grocery store aren't as fresh as you might hope. That's all a bummer, but there's great news: You can make a delicious version of a lobster roll that has all the texture and bite you're looking for, with no vacation time needed.

It's easy: Reach for your favorite Fenway Park lobster roll recipe, and replace the lobster with hearts of palm. Although it might seem like a rather unlikely substitution, hearts of palm have long been used as a substitution for other shellfish, including crab. Even better? It's entirely possible to make these imitation lobster rolls vegetarian or vegan, which makes them a brilliant option if you're trying to add more meat-free meals to your list of favorites.