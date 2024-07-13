Here's Why You Should Buy Your Ground Beef At Aldi

If you're grocery shopping on a budget, Aldi is a great place to purchase everything from fresh produce to frozen dinners. This savings-oriented store is also one of the best places to buy ground beef. Aldi offers ground beef that's 100% grass-fed and completely free of antibiotics and growth hormones. Prices vary from store to store, but you can generally expect to pay between $4 to $6 per pound — which is a great deal for high-quality meat, especially given the rising price of groceries.

Aldi's Simply Nature Organic 100% Grass Fed 85/15 Ground Beef is lean, so it's perfect for dishes like an easy ground beef stew or a simple bolognese sauce. It's sold in convenient, vacuum-sealed packages, so you can easily freeze it to have on hand whenever you want to cook ground beef. It's sourced from Australia, the U.S.A., or Uruguay, so you can feel good about knowing where your meat comes from.