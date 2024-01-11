Why You Should Always Avoid Freezing Scallions

Whether you call them scallions, green onions, or spring onions, few ingredients provide a meal with such an instant, crunchy pop as this ingredient does. This is probably why dozens of cuisines worldwide use them in their dishes, from Mexico to India and almost everywhere in between. They are also a great time saver if you want an allium taste but don't want to chop up a whole onion since a little bit of scallions can go a long way in terms of flavor.

This presents somewhat of a problem because they're not usually sold in individual bulbs but in big bunches. So how do the food waste-conscious among us keep them from going bad? Should we freeze them? The answer is a resounding no. When you freeze green onions, their texture goes right out the window. In order to understand why, it's important to understand what actually happens when you freeze food.