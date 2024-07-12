Here's How To Substitute Garlic Powder For Fresh

Garlic can be a polarizing ingredient, with as many who love it as hate it thanks to its distinctive aroma and — at times — pungent flavor. For that reason, it can feel almost irreplaceable. That said, while you may not have fresh garlic on hand, many home cooks keep a jar of the powdered stuff in the pantry, which can save the day in a pinch for those who can't live without it.

But is a pinch all you need? Determining the amount of garlic powder to substitute for fresh cloves in your recipe is critical to the success of your swap. A good rule of thumb when you're looking to replace roasted or sautéed garlic is to add about ⅛ of a teaspoon per single clove.

This tip won't work the same for recipes that call for the allium in its raw and uncooked form, like some salad dressings, salsas or guacamoles, or fresh basil pesto (in these cases, a shallot or garlic scape might be a better idea). But it is an ideal solution for marinades, spice rubs, and pasta sauces.