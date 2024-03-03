Garlic Powder Vs Granulated: The Subtle Difference Between The Two
Far from just a method to ward off those hopefully mythical vampires, garlic is a flavor booster that can transform almost any dish. However, if you don't have any fresh garlic on hand, you may have an alternative in your spice rack. Garlic powder, granulated garlic, and garlic salt are common garlic substitutes. For the uninitiated, you may have trouble telling the difference between these garlic spices.
Separating garlic salt from its peers is easy enough — it's just garlic powder mixed with some table salt for additional flavor. However, garlic powder and granulated garlic have a more subtle difference that may not be immediately apparent. Both garlic powder and granulated garlic are dried garlic cloves that have been ground up. However, the two spices differ in their texture. Garlic powder is smaller and finer — think grains of sand on the beach. Meanwhile, granulated garlic is slightly larger and more coarse, with a texture similar to cornmeal.
Of the two, granulated garlic is considered lighter and more airy, thanks in part to its larger size. Meanwhile, garlic powder is more dense, since it's been more refined. While it may seem like a small difference, the differences in texture can affect the ways that you use each ingredient in cooking.
When to use garlic powder
As mentioned above, garlic powder is denser than granulated garlic and generally has a more potent flavor (unless you're using a cheaper powder that often includes grounded-up garlic stem and peels). As such, when cooking, you should use garlic powder in dishes that are less juicy or saucy. You won't need as much moisture to activate garlic powder's aromas. Alternatively, too much liquid, such as in the case of soups and stews, can cause your garlic powder to clump. Garlic powder also works well to season your food after it is finished cooking. Add a dose of garlic powder to your steak and potatoes right before serving.
In particular, garlic powder is a great alternative to finely minced garlic, especially if you don't know how to mince the allium. Granulated garlic and garlic powder are quite similar in terms of flavor. In a pinch, you can substitute granulated garlic for garlic powder. You should keep in mind the difference in grain size — double the amount of granulated garlic you would use compared to garlic powder. However, granulated garlic has its own advantages and disadvantages.
When to use granulated garlic
Unlike garlic powder, granulated garlic works best in dishes that have a larger amount of moisture. The spice can be a secret weapon for improving those stews and soups. Granulated garlic works better for saucier dishes because it holds up better than garlic powder. It's less likely to clump up at the bottom of your soup bowl. No one wants an overload of garlic on their last bite. The spice infuses into your dish over time, making it perfect for dishes that require longer cooking times, bringing that distinctive flavor.
Since it's less likely to clump, granulated garlic also works well to give your sauces and dressings an additional boost. Add some garlic to your vinaigrette and pair it with some greens. You can also combine granulated garlic with other spices to create a dry rub. Due to its coarser texture, it plays better with others than garlic powder does. Slap some on some barbecue with other spices before placing the meat in a smoker.