Garlic Powder Vs Granulated: The Subtle Difference Between The Two

Far from just a method to ward off those hopefully mythical vampires, garlic is a flavor booster that can transform almost any dish. However, if you don't have any fresh garlic on hand, you may have an alternative in your spice rack. Garlic powder, granulated garlic, and garlic salt are common garlic substitutes. For the uninitiated, you may have trouble telling the difference between these garlic spices.

Separating garlic salt from its peers is easy enough — it's just garlic powder mixed with some table salt for additional flavor. However, garlic powder and granulated garlic have a more subtle difference that may not be immediately apparent. Both garlic powder and granulated garlic are dried garlic cloves that have been ground up. However, the two spices differ in their texture. Garlic powder is smaller and finer — think grains of sand on the beach. Meanwhile, granulated garlic is slightly larger and more coarse, with a texture similar to cornmeal.

Of the two, granulated garlic is considered lighter and more airy, thanks in part to its larger size. Meanwhile, garlic powder is more dense, since it's been more refined. While it may seem like a small difference, the differences in texture can affect the ways that you use each ingredient in cooking.