The Unexpected Spice You Absolutely Need On Your Grilled Pineapple

Are you a fan of grilled pineapple? We don't blame you! Grilling softens this fruit, creating a melt-in-your-mouth texture. It also caramelizes the sugars and adds a hint of smokiness. The result is pineapple that's juicy and warm, with a candy-like sweetness that's oh-so-satisfying. Truthfully, grilled pineapples taste like perfection as is. But if you thought they couldn't get better, you're in for a treat because we have just the spice to make your grilled pineapples even tastier: cinnamon.

Cinnamon is sweet yet smokey, which only enhances the natural flavors of grilled pineapple. However, cinnamon also adds a slightly spicy touch that livens up those taste buds. So, if you love grilled pineapples but crave more flavor, this combo was meant for you.

When we say to add cinnamon to grilled pineapples, we don't just mean sprinkling the dry spice onto the already grilled fruit. Instead, we recommend making a cinnamon glaze to coat your pineapple. There are several ways to go about this, and we've included our top ideas for this tropical treat below.