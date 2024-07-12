The Unexpected Spice You Absolutely Need On Your Grilled Pineapple
Are you a fan of grilled pineapple? We don't blame you! Grilling softens this fruit, creating a melt-in-your-mouth texture. It also caramelizes the sugars and adds a hint of smokiness. The result is pineapple that's juicy and warm, with a candy-like sweetness that's oh-so-satisfying. Truthfully, grilled pineapples taste like perfection as is. But if you thought they couldn't get better, you're in for a treat because we have just the spice to make your grilled pineapples even tastier: cinnamon.
Cinnamon is sweet yet smokey, which only enhances the natural flavors of grilled pineapple. However, cinnamon also adds a slightly spicy touch that livens up those taste buds. So, if you love grilled pineapples but crave more flavor, this combo was meant for you.
When we say to add cinnamon to grilled pineapples, we don't just mean sprinkling the dry spice onto the already grilled fruit. Instead, we recommend making a cinnamon glaze to coat your pineapple. There are several ways to go about this, and we've included our top ideas for this tropical treat below.
How to make grilled pineapples with cinnamon
Is it your first time grilling pineapple? Well, there's nothing to fear. Grilled pineapples are surprisingly easy to make, and adding cinnamon requires minimal prep time.
First off, fire up the grill so it'll be ready. Now, it's time to prep the pineapples. Choosing the right pineapple is half the battle, and we suggest going for ones that smell sweet and fragrant with green leaves and a golden-yellow exterior. With a sharp knife, remove the top and bottom of the pineapple so it stands vertically. Work your way around the pineapple, cutting off the tough exterior. Once you've reached the flesh, you have some creative control over the shape of your pineapple slices. Go for rings, then core the middle or cut strips along the outside.
After your pineapples are prepped, it's time to make your cinnamon topping. Combine 1 cup of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon, and mix it well. Add the fresh pineapple slices to a bag with the mixture, seal, and shake to coat each one evenly. Remove the pineapples from the bag and heat them thoroughly on the grill. This should take roughly 3-5 minutes per side. When they begin caramelizing, remove them from the grill, cool them briefly, and serve. And if you need some serving inspiration, we have just the suggestions below.
When to serve this tasty treat
Grilled pineapple with cinnamon is an equally delicious and beneficial dessert. Pineapple contains the digestive enzyme bromelain, which is particularly effective at digesting meat; it's a dessert with a purpose. Although, if we're being honest, deliciousness is reason enough to consume this flavorful fruit. So, if you're looking for the perfect sweet to round out a meat-heavy meal, look no further than grilled pineapple with cinnamon. And since you'll be using a grill for both, it'll make cleanup that much easier.
Grilled pineapples with cinnamon weren't just meant for dessert. They can be served as a starter or even the main attraction. Chop the fruit up and add it to a dip-like spicy pineapple salsa. Alternatively, you can season and skewer pineapple chunks and serve them as a stand-alone appetizer. You can also add grilled pineapple rings to burgers, like Carribean-inspired cheeseburgers. Cinnamon isn't included in this recipe, but it adds a welcomed touch. Just remember to mix your cinnamon sugar and add it before grilling the fruit.