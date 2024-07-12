Ina Garten's Clever Tip That Makes Cutting Corn On The Cob Less Messy

Grilled corn on the cob is a summertime staple, but if you aren't a fan of eating it on the cob or need to cut the kernels off to make a salad, you know that removing them from the ear comes with its own hazards. Holding the cob so it is standing straight up and slicing the corn off can cause errant kernels to fly all over your countertop, table, or floor. Luckily, tips from Ina Garten to help you up your cooking game are never-ending, and she has a clever trick to mitigate this corny peril. The Barefoot Contessa turns to her trusted kitchen towel to get the job done neatly and efficiently.

In a 2019 interview with Food & Wine to promote her Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro," Garten shared, "Everybody wants to be able to cook with confidence. When I'm doing something, I find myself thinking, 'Is this the best way to do it?' It's really about recipes and techniques from 40 years in the food business. So for example, what's the best way to cut corn off a cob? If you put a kitchen towel up on the cutting board and cut it into the kitchen towel, it doesn't bounce all over the kitchen."