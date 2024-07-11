The Ratio To Remember When Substituting Coconut Oil In Baking

Traditional baking projects tend to rely on some staple, go-to ingredients like eggs, sugar, flour, and of course, a type of fat. Many times that means good old-fashioned butter, but you'll also find recipes for oil-based confections that rely on canola, vegetable, or even olive oil.

When it comes to flavor and function, though, coconut oil is a baker's best friend. Not only can it contribute that delicious essence of the namesake fruit, but it's also perfect for anyone looking to vegan-ize their favorite treats.

The great news is, if you're hoping to start converting your recipe collection — or even make a one-time swap in a pinch — the ratio for substituting coconut oil in baking couldn't be simpler to remember. It's an easy, entirely even one-to-one exchange for the fats in your formula. With that rule in mind, you can start to explore the many benefits of baking with coconut oil, and how it will help to enhance your creations.