The Origins Of Fast Food Go Way Farther Back Than We Thought

Fast food is such an ever-present and ubiquitous part of our 21st century world that we might start to take it for granted. There's going to be a Starbucks around the corner, a Burger King down the street, and you might pass a few McDonald's while you're on your way to, well, pretty much anywhere. But the history of fast food is fascinating, and we're not just talking about how the first McDonald's was turned into a museum. We're also talking about some of the earliest fast food restaurants in history, and to find those you have to go all the way back to ancient Rome and Mesopotamia.

It's fascinating to think about the things we have in common with the people who walked the earth thousands of years ago, and it turns out that one of those things is a desire for food on-the-go. Archaeological discoveries made in the Mesopotamian city of Uruk — which was founded in 4500 BC — include mass-produced food containers believed to have been used for the distribution and consumption of food at places like job and building sites.

Fast forward a bit to ancient Rome. By the time Pompeii was buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the year 79CE, fast food restaurants hadn't just been invented, but they were wildly popular. They were called thermopolia, and they weren't too dissimilar from fast food restaurants of today. If you were to walk into one, there would be no question as to where you were.