Aperol Spritz Vs Bicicletta: The Difference Between The 2 Drinks

Much has been made of the differences between Aperol and Campari (beyond their distinctive colors: orange and red, respectively). Aperol is on the sweeter side of the two, while Campari has more of a bitter edge that calls to mind grapefruit and citrus peels, so by extension, your bicicletta will have more of a bite.

When it comes to the wine component, bicicletta recipes may suggest a Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, or simply a "dry" white wine — preferably Italian. The Prosecco in a spritz can come in a range of sweetness levels and also be quite dry depending on your selection, so it's possible that the vinous ingredients in both cocktails can bring a similar flavor profile to the table. The big difference, however, lies in the bubbles. Both drinks have a fizzy quality thanks to club soda, but an Aperol spritz will be slightly more effervescent thanks to Prosecco's sparkling nature.

Since higher carbonation can potentially emphasize bitterness, it makes sense that the bicicletta — already more bitter — would benefit from the gentler still white wine. The bottom line is that your bicicletta will be less sweet than an Aperol spritz, with a softer carbonation level and more of a pronounced and pleasant bitterness overall.