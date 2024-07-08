The Single Ingredient You Need For More Filling Baked Beans

Whether you're making baked beans from scratch or using your favorite canned variety, adding ground beef to the mix is quite simple. However, there are a few factors to keep in mind. Ground beef with less fat works best for this recipe. Instead of the usual 80/20 meat-to-fat variety, aim for 90/10. This way, you don't have to worry about spooning off excess oil as your meat browns over the stove. There are also a few different ways to prepare baked beans with ground beef.

You can make the entire dish over the stove or in the oven with a small amount of residual bacon grease. For extra flavor, cook a few strips of bacon in a skillet or oven-safe casserole and use a bit of the leftover grease to sauté some onion and garlic while simultaneously browning your beef. From here, finish building your homemade baked bean recipe, or add canned baked beans and some extra sauces and seasonings to your meat base. Continue to simmer the beans over your stove or cook in your oven-safe dish for an easy hamburger baked bean casserole.

If you prefer to prep this upgraded recipe ahead of time, cook the beef in advance until browned and store it in your refrigerator until you're ready to use it. Mix cooked ground beef into your baked bean recipe 15 to 20 minutes before serving so the ingredients can meld together.