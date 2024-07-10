How Norway Has Perfected The Art Of The Coffee Break

It's no secret that coffee at a cafe always tastes better than homemade, but there's one country in particular that's perfecting their coffee game, no matter where they are. To say that Norway loves their coffee is a massive understatement, as when it comes to European averages, they're at the top — along with fellow Scandinavian countries Sweden and Denmark. Most of their coffee imports are high-quality beans selected from the almost overwhelmingly wide world of coffee beans, and that makes sense: Most people prefer to drink it black. Lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos ... not so much.

Until the late 1990s, coffee was almost strictly enjoyed in private, but coffee-drinking has been a social experience in Norway since the 1800s. In 2004, Norway's Tim Wendelboe was named World Barista Champion, and later explained to CNN that coffee has "been a huge part of our culture for many years," adding that while alcohol is very expensive, "coffee is still very cheap. That's why it has stayed as the social drink."

It's that social element that's extremely important, and that brings us to the kaffepause. The kaffepause is more than just a coffee break — it's enjoying coffee with an emphasis on "break." The American way might be to grab some terrible coffee from the break room, then head back to drink it at the desk over more work. But the Norwegian way is a social experience where friends, coworkers, or colleagues gather together to hit pause on the work day for just a bit.