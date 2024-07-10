What To Keep In Mind When Simmering A Whole Chicken For Soup

Using the remnants of a whole chicken to make a basic chicken stock is a brilliant way to not only upgrade your chicken soup, but as an easy step to take in getting the most out of your food budget. After just one time letting that whole chicken cook down and simmer away on the stove, filling the house with the delicious smells that promise a hearty classic chicken soup — or an incredible upgrade, like a Thai coconut chicken soup – you'll never throw those bones away again. But there is something important to keep in mind.

It doesn't take long for the chicken to start to fall apart, and although every part of the carcass is invaluable in creating that rich, flavorful stock, you do have to be very, very careful about bones. As the chicken simmers, small bones can be easily overlooked amid other pieces of meat and skin, and if they make their way into the soup, they can be dangerous.

Chicken bones are small, brittle, and can easily break into sharp shards. Swallowing a chicken bone or even a piece of bone can have a range of consequences, from passing uneventfully through the digestive system to requiring surgery to remove the bone. Stock is delicious, but it's important to take proper precautions during prep.