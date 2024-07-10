How To Ensure Your Dinner Table Isn't Cluttered Before Guests Arrive

Planning a dinner party may have you focusing on the menu, but that's not the only thing to keep in mind. You'll also want to pay close attention to what goes on your table setting. Otherwise you could wind up with crossed elbows, trouble reaching serving dishes, and even knocked over glasses of wine. Yikes!

Alexis Necesito, Senior Private Events & Catering Manager of Cafe Landwer in Los Angeles, spoke with Daily Meal and provided some exclusive tips on organizing your table to avoid these mishaps: "My advice is to really work with your table size. If you have a smaller table, use smaller plates."

However, it's not just about the table size. Necesito explains that consistency and eliminating any superfluous glasses and dishes are also key to avoiding a cluttered setting and creating an elegant spread. With just these small and simple tweaks to your layout, you can wind up with a welcoming and beautiful table to greet your guests upon arrival.